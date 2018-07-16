Senator Lindsey Graham Warns of Spying Devices in Soccer Ball Putin Gave to Trump

John McCain Rips Trump’s ‘Tragic’ Putin Summit: ‘No Prior President Has Abased Himself More Abjectly Before a Tyrant’

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Donald Trump with a soccer ball at today’s horrific Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki. Trump said that he would give it to his son Barron before throwing it at Melania.

Senator Lindsey Graham shared his thought about the gift on Twitter: “Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House.”