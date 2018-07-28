Towleroad Gay News

Man Heckles Sean Spicer at Book Event: ‘You Called Me a N—-r Sean. I’m Not Scared to Fight You Now’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 28, 2018 | 1:51pm

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was heckled at a book signing in Middletown, Rhode Island on Friday night by a man who said he attended the Portsmouth Abbey prep school in the late ’80s, when Spicer was a student there.

The man, identified as Alex Lombard, called Spicer out from across a room: “Sean, I was a day student at Abbey, too, with you. Don’t you remember? You don’t remember that you tried to fight me? But you called me a n—–r first. I was 14 then. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I’m not scared to fight you now.

