Massive Anti-Trump Protests Fill London Streets: PHOTO, VIDEO

Gay Couple Publicly Whipped More Than 80 Times in Indonesia for Having Sex

Hundreds of thousands of Londoners are currently taking to the streets to protest Donald Trump’s UK visit as he has an audience with The Queen.

Anti-Trump March is huge. Trafalgar Square, Whitehall & Parliament Square completely filled with people. The end of the march has still not left the start point – a mile away. 100,000 or more people. An awesome turnout to say: Trump’s division & hate is not welcome in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/B8b8FPFuTi — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 13, 2018

Anti-Trump March is huge. Trafalgar Square, Whitehall & Parliament Square completely filled with people. The end of the march has still not left the start point – a mile away. 100,000 or more people. An awesome turnout to say: Trump’s division & hate is not welcome in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/B8b8FPFuTi — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 13, 2018

Through centre of London towards Trafalgar Square, thousands @ #trumprotest under every kind of banner #trunpvisituk https://t.co/eelkdpgcyH — Kaamil Ahmed (@KaamilAhmed) July 13, 2018

Huge #TrumpProtest in Portland Place. Can’t see how it will move south down Regent St as thousands are still heading north from Oxford Circus, being corralled round onto Mortimer St then Gt Portland St to join rear.. which is now up near the park. pic.twitter.com/FIah4lToX2 — John Wilson (@JohnWilson14) July 13, 2018

Is the biggest weekday protest in British history? #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/PiO4Dy4AsW — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 13, 2018

I’ve stepped off the tube on my way to the Trump protest to immediately find this ten foot tall structure. pic.twitter.com/lWiTmeqvRz — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) July 13, 2018