Spox Says Melania Trump Will Watch ‘Any Channel She Wants’ in Response to Report of Trump Fury Over TV Tuned to CNN

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman released a statement on Wednesday in response to a report that Donald Trump flew into a rage because the First Lady had her Air Force One television tuned to CNN.

Said Stephanie Grisham to CNN: “Did you know that every 15 minutes a baby is born with NAS? Maybe you’d like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month. Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news.”

The NYT reported: “He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox — his preferred network over what he considers the ‘fake news’ CNN — and caused ‘a bit of a stir’ aboard Air Force One, according to an email obtained by The New York Times.”