Elizabeth Warren Rips Trump After #MeToo ‘Pocahontas’ Jibe: ‘Maybe You Should Focus on the Lives You’re Destroying’

Donald Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren’s ancestry and the #MeToo movement at a rally on Thursday night in Great Falls, Montana.

Said Trump: “Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas. I promise you I’ll do this: I will take, you know those little kits they sell on television… learn your heritage!…We will take that little kit — but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation, we have to do it gently. And we will very gently take that kit, and slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t injure her arm, and we will say: I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Warren fired back on Twitter: “Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”