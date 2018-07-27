Michael Avenatti: I Now Represent 3 Additional Women Paid Hush Money by Trump, One of Whom was Pregnant – WATCH

Trump Tweets Rage at Michael Cohen for ‘Making Up Stories’ About Him, Hiring Clinton Lawyer

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti says he now represents three additional women who were paid hush money by Trump in advance the 2016 election (above).

Said Avenatti at an event in West hollywood on Thursday night: “There are three additional female clients of mine that have not been disclosed that were paid hush money prior to the 2016 election, whether it be from Michael Cohen on behalf of the president, an entity that Michael Cohen formed, or AMI.”

KABC reports that Avenatti added that one of the women was pregnant at the time.

Avenatti also said he is ready to run for president in 2020 if the Democrats don’t have a strong enough candidate. “If I do not get a sense that the Democratic Party has the right street fighter and the right person to go up against Donald Trump in the general election, I will absolutely run and I will defeat him – period.”