Michelle Wolf Plays DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in Brutal ‘Recruitment Video’ Explaining What ‘ICE Is’ – WATCH

Casey Cott: Kevin and Moose are ‘Definitely a Thing’ in Season 3 as ‘Riverdale’ Drops New Trailer: WATCH

In a faux recruitment video that ends with the line “Apply Now You Sick F**ks’, Michelle Wolf blasts ICE and its recruits, drawing links between the Trump agency’s crackdown on immigrants and the actions of the terror group ISIS.

Says Wolf, as DHS Secretary Nielsen, in the clip: “It’s popular nowadays to say ICE is bad, but there’s no better representation of America right now than ICE is. And as an equal opportunity employer, we accept all levels of experience and education, from low to very low, and actively welcome those with diagnosed anger issues.”