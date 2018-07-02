Towleroad

Is Pop Music About to Get a Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga Collaboration?

by Towleroad
July 2, 2018 | 11:00am

Lady Gaga Miley Cyrus

We may soon see a recording collaboration between Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus if rumors that the two are working together come to fruition.

According to reports, Miley is working on an album at the Electric Lady Studios in NYC’s Greenwich Village frequently used by Gaga and Gaga has been seen late night at the studio. Producer Mark Ronson is also rumored to be involved.

 

 

