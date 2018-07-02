Is Pop Music About to Get a Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga Collaboration?

We may soon see a recording collaboration between Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus if rumors that the two are working together come to fruition.
According to reports, Miley is working on an album at the Electric Lady Studios in NYC’s Greenwich Village frequently used by Gaga and Gaga has been seen late night at the studio. Producer Mark Ronson is also rumored to be involved.
Mike WiLL Made It fuels rumours of a Miley Cyrus X Lady Gaga collaboration by liking this tweet: pic.twitter.com/4HLp1G2lUn
Speculation over a Miley Cyrus X Lady Gaga collaboration grows after Miley was seen at Electric Lady Studio, where Gaga had also been seen.
A fan asked her about the collaboration, to which she allegedly replied: “I can neither confirm nor deny it.” pic.twitter.com/TknEOuhhi6
