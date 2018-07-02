Is Pop Music About to Get a Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga Collaboration?

Michelle Wolf Compares Ivanka to Herpes: ‘Unpleasant, Incurable, and Always Shows Up When We’re About to Get F—ed’ – WATCH

We may soon see a recording collaboration between Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus if rumors that the two are working together come to fruition.

According to reports, Miley is working on an album at the Electric Lady Studios in NYC’s Greenwich Village frequently used by Gaga and Gaga has been seen late night at the studio. Producer Mark Ronson is also rumored to be involved.

Mike WiLL Made It fuels rumours of a Miley Cyrus X Lady Gaga collaboration by liking this tweet: pic.twitter.com/4HLp1G2lUn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2018