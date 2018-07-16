Towleroad Gay News

NYT Slammed for Homophobic Video Using Gay People as Punchline to Mock Trump-Putin Relationship: WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 1:12pm

The New York Times opinion page on Monday morning released an animated video which depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a gay relationship — because that’s hilarious!

An audio clip of Trump complimenting Putin plays over the animation, which shows a shirtless Putin picking up Trump for a date in which they flirt in an automobile before riding shirtless together across a rainbow-dappled sky on a unicorn, twisting nipples and tangling tongues in a French kiss. The clip concludes with Trump shooting a gun at a television after a reporter points out that Putin executes journalists who disagree with him.

Wrote Vox: ‘The video makes no significant commentary on Trump and Putin’s relationship. Instead, it depicts Trump and Putin holding hands, French-kissing, and riding a unicorn with rainbows and butterflies surrounding them. The Times on Monday tweeted the video, claiming that “Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life….The only way these jokes work is by demeaning gay people and reducing being gay to a punchline. The underlying implication here is that gay relationships are somehow extra funny — that Trump engaging in sexual acts with Putin is hilarious because it’s gay, and that Trump is lowering himself by submitting to sexual acts with another man.’

Twitter users aren’t impressed either.

