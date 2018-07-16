NYT Slammed for Homophobic Video Using Gay People as Punchline to Mock Trump-Putin Relationship: WATCH

The New York Times opinion page on Monday morning released an animated video which depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a gay relationship — because that’s hilarious!

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life. https://t.co/h5gpVJzj69 pic.twitter.com/f4aBEOfRYt — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) July 16, 2018

An audio clip of Trump complimenting Putin plays over the animation, which shows a shirtless Putin picking up Trump for a date in which they flirt in an automobile before riding shirtless together across a rainbow-dappled sky on a unicorn, twisting nipples and tangling tongues in a French kiss. The clip concludes with Trump shooting a gun at a television after a reporter points out that Putin executes journalists who disagree with him.

Wrote Vox: ‘The video makes no significant commentary on Trump and Putin’s relationship. Instead, it depicts Trump and Putin holding hands, French-kissing, and riding a unicorn with rainbows and butterflies surrounding them. The Times on Monday tweeted the video, claiming that “Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life….The only way these jokes work is by demeaning gay people and reducing being gay to a punchline. The underlying implication here is that gay relationships are somehow extra funny — that Trump engaging in sexual acts with Putin is hilarious because it’s gay, and that Trump is lowering himself by submitting to sexual acts with another man.’

Twitter users aren’t impressed either.

Lol! HOMOPHOBIA BUT IT'S OKAY BECAUSE HE IS THE BAD KIND OF PERSON! — Peter Daou Fanclub (@cow_surfin) July 16, 2018

There is an entire universe of things to make fun of Trump for and instead you chose to make fun homosexuality. Great. Delet this — Edgar Allan POWER (@GoatMeansTester) July 16, 2018

What if I told you guys that being gay isn’t bad — CPAC Chopra (@steak_ham) July 16, 2018

Hey, NYT, read the comments here. Please pay attention. Homosexuality isn't a fucking joke or insult. Delete this trash, fire the person who made it, and reassess what kind of organization you want to be. One kind has a future; the other is irrelevant and bankrupt. — Spatial Anomaly (@spatial_anomaly) July 16, 2018

Take this down and issue an apology to your LGBTQ+ readers immediately. — Yung Binge Eater (@Maxxi_Pad) July 16, 2018

The man has literally no redeeming qualities as a person and you couldn't find a real thing to go after him for? The best you can do is "lol he's gay, which is a bad thing to be"? — Single Payer Now | Abolish ICE | Boycott Israel (@blueherring32) July 16, 2018