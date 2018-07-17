Obama Rebukes Trump in Speech Denouncing Shameless Leaders Who Lie and Make Stuff Up: WATCH

Without naming him, President Barack Obama rebuked Donald Trump in the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Said Obama: “You have to believe in facts. Without facts, there’s no basis for cooperation. If I say this is a podium and you say this is an elephant, it’s going to be hard for us to cooperate…I can’t find common ground if people say climate change is just not happening when almost all the world’s scientists tell us it is. I don’t know where to start talking to you about this. If you start saying it’s an elaborate hoax…where do we start? Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth. People just make stuff up. They just make stuff up…We see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they’re caught in a lie and they just double down and they lie some more.”

