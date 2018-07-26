Omarosa ‘Unhinged’ White House Tell-All Gets Surprise August Release Date

Married Gay Couple of 40 Years Denied Housing in Senior Living Community Because the Bible Says No

Seth Meyers on the Trump Tapes: Michael Cohen ‘Never Closes His Mouth Because of the Microphone Under his Tongue’ – WATCH

Former Apprentice star and White House Office of Public Liaison official Omarosa is releasing a tell-all titled Unhinged in August, her publisher announced today.

CNN reports: “There was talk about a possible book deal. But Gallery Books kept the actual book under wraps for several months. On Thursday, the publisher announced it with a bang, revealing that the book is already finished, and will be out for sale on August 14. Most books in this category are announced months ahead of time. But in this case, the book doesn’t even have a pre-order page on Amazon yet. The book title — “UNHINGED: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” — suggests it will not be flattering for the president or his allies.’