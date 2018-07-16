Paris Jackson Reacts to Headlines About Her Sexual Orientation: ‘Please Don’t Label Me’

Out Rep. Brian Sims: ‘I Serve With More Than a Dozen Closeted Members’ of the Pennsylvania Legislature

Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of the late music icon Michael Jackson, reacted to headlines labeling her bisexual after she replied to her Instagram followers when they asked her if she was bi.

Said Jackson, an actress, model, singer, and activist, to the follower last week: “That’s what you guys call it so I guess but who needs labels.”

After her response made headlines, she added two more stories to clarify her statement.

Added Jackson: “I came out when I was 14…I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stager before. I’ve talked about having a crush on firls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. Why are people just now saying this is news? And I’m not ‘bisexual’ I just love people for people. I don’t label myself so please don’t label me. Thank you!”