Paul Ryan: ‘Trump is Trolling People’ with Threats to Revoke Security Clearances

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was asked about Donald Trump’s threats to revoke security clearances from 6 former officials – former DNI James Clapper, former FBI director James Comey, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Security Agency Michael Hayden – who have publicly criticized him for siding with Russia over the United States.
Said Ryan: “I think he’s trolling people, honestly.”
NEW: Speaker Ryan on Pres. Trump's threat to revoke security clearances from former intelligence officials: "I think he's trolling people, honestly." https://t.co/kjEIq2OcaX pic.twitter.com/wteoCb5dEE
— ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2018