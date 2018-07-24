Paul Ryan: ‘Trump is Trolling People’ with Threats to Revoke Security Clearances

Towleroad Gay News

by Andy Towle
July 24, 2018 | 10:55am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was asked about Donald Trump’s threats to revoke security clearances from 6 former officials – former DNI James Clapper, former FBI director James Comey, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Security Agency Michael Hayden – who have publicly criticized him for siding with Russia over the United States.

Said Ryan: “I think he’s trolling people, honestly.”

