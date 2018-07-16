Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: John McCain Rips Trump’s ‘Tragic’ Putin Summit: ‘No Prior President Has Abased Himself More Abjectly Before a Tyrant’

Senator Jeff Merkley: The Trump ‘Pee Tape’ or ‘Something Close to That’ is Real – WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 12:56pm

In an interview with Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith, Senator Jeff Merkley said that “it’s likely” that the Trump “pee tape”, in which the president is alleged to be cavorting with urinating Russian prostitutes, or “something close to that” exists.

Said Merkley: “I think it’s likely. It’s standard strategy of Russia to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that goes on in their room, so it’s likely that they have that.”

