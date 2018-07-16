Senator Jeff Merkley: The Trump ‘Pee Tape’ or ‘Something Close to That’ is Real – WATCH

In an interview with Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith, Senator Jeff Merkley said that “it’s likely” that the Trump “pee tape”, in which the president is alleged to be cavorting with urinating Russian prostitutes, or “something close to that” exists.
Said Merkley: “I think it’s likely. It’s standard strategy of Russia to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that goes on in their room, so it’s likely that they have that.”
Smith: "Your view is that the pee tape is real?"
Merkley: "Something close to that. Something close to that."
