Coming to Provincetown? Considering It? Here Already? Download Our 2018 PTOWN HACKS Travel Guide!

The best Provincetown gay travel guide!

If you’re coming to Provincetown this summer, are here this week for Bear Week, or are considering a vacation here, pick up our 2018 PTOWN HACKS travel guide at one of many fine businesses around town if you can find it!

We’ll tell you about all the new restaurants, shops, and galleries in town this summer and performers like David Sedaris, Melissa Manchester, Randy Rainbow, and our cover boy Steve Grand! Plus Bear Week favorites like Tom Goss and Matt Alber. There are also 5 (count them, FIVE!) ‘Drag Race’ winners in town this summer – Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and Bob the Drag Queen! And more that are lighting up Ptown’s various venues, plus other ways to fill your week with food, music, parties, art, and the great outdoors.

Last year’s guide was so popular they were out of stock almost as soon as we’ve distributed them, so we’ve also made it available for you to DOWNLOAD.