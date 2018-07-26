Michael Cohen: He’s ‘Not Going to Be a Punching Bag’ for Trump Anymore

Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis spoke with the Washington Post about Trump’s former lawyer’s break with the president, and the talk is getting tougher.

Davis said that in the four months since his office was raided, Trump's former thug has felt "wounded and abandoned" and left "out in the wilderness." Added Davis: "He had to say he respected the FBI. He had to say he believed the intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the election. He had to describe the Trump Tower meeting as extremely poor judgment at best. And, ultimately, he said, 'I'm not going to be a punching bag anymore,' which he had been when he said, 'I'll take a bullet.'"