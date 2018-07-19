Towleroad Gay News

Discussions Underway for Putin Visit to White House

by Andy Towle
July 19, 2018 | 4:43pm

Donald Trump invited Russian President  Vladimir Putin to the White House and preparations are underway to make that happen according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Tweeted Sanders on Thursday afternoon: “In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.”

UPDATE. And apparently Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats had not been informed.

