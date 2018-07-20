Roseanne Explodes Over Racist Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘God Damnit, I Thought the B*tch Was White!’

Jeanine Pirro Wails to Hannity About Whoopi Goldberg Tirade: ‘I Felt Like I Was Less Than Dirt’

In a video (presumably the one she said would explain her racist tweet in which she compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape) uploaded to her own YouTube channel, Roseanne Barr exploded at the camera: “I thought the b*itch was white! God damnit, I thought the b*tch was white! F**k!”

Barr said earlier this month that she planned to interview herself and post it to her YouTube channel: “After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”