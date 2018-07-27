Roseanne Barr to Valerie Jarrett: ‘I am Sorry You Feel Harmed and Hurt’ But ‘Get a New Haircut, Seriously’ – WATCH

Disgraced comic Roseanne Barr sat down with Sean Hannity on FOX News (full interview above) to try again to explain her way around the racist, series-ending tweet she launched against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, whom she compared to an ape.
Said Barr, addressing Jarrett directly: “I am sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that, and for that I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people which I think, 30 years of my work can attest to. Plus, I’d tell her she’s got to get a new haircut, seriously.”