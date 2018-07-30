Rudy Giuliani Hits Morning News Shows with ‘Collusion is Not a Crime’ Campaign: WATCH

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘I Have at Least Five More Years’ on SCOTUS

Rudy Giuliani hit CNN’s New Day and FOX News show FOX & Friends on Monday morning to push a “collusion is not a crime” campaign

“I don’t even know if that’s a crime, colluding about Russians. You start analyzing the crime. The hacking is the crime. The President didn’t hack. He didn’t pay them for hacking.”

On FOX & Friends, Giuliani came up against a much less skeptical audience.

Said Giuliani: “The president’s innocence… has been proven over and over again. There’s not a single stitch of evidence of collusion…I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime. Collusion is not a crime.”

He added: “Everything that’s been released so far shows the president to be absolutely innocent…He didn’t do anything wrong…The last two tapes are evidence in his favor.”