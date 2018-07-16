Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: John McCain Rips Trump’s ‘Tragic’ Putin Summit: ‘No Prior President Has Abased Himself More Abjectly Before a Tyrant’

Russia Foreign Ministry: ‘We Agree’ with Trump That Mueller Probe is ‘Rigged Witch Hunt’

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 5:45pm

Hours before today’s treasonous Trump appearance with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a tweet saying “we agree” to Trump’s statement that the Mueller probe is a “rigged witch hunt.”

