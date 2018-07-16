Russia Foreign Ministry: ‘We Agree’ with Trump That Mueller Probe is ‘Rigged Witch Hunt’

Hours before today’s treasonous Trump appearance with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a tweet saying “we agree” to Trump’s statement that the Mueller probe is a “rigged witch hunt.”
We agree https://t.co/7l087Qwmj3
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 16, 2018
Closing the circle @realDonaldTrump tweet blaming US and Mueller probe for bad relations with Moscow is retweeted by Lavrov’s foreign ministry saying:”we agree” – perfect propaganda tool for Russia https://t.co/yMNUwmFQCj
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 16, 2018