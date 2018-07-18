Towleroad Gay News

Senator on Russian Interference: ‘We are in a 9/11 Level National Emergency Because Our Country is Under Attack’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 18, 2018 | 11:13am

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) spelled out what’s going on with Russian interference in our national interests in an appearance on CNN Wednesday morning, calling for a subpoena to be issued to the translator present at Trump’s private meeting with Putin.

Said Blumenthal: “We are in a 9/11 level national emergency because our country is under attack. Literally, that attack is ongoing and pervasive, verified by objected and verifiable evidence.”

