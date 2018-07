U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told CNN she’s not close to retiring: “I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Ginsburg also shared what gives her hope: “My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle — it is the pendulum. And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back.”