Oklahoma Woman Goes Viral Offering to Be Stand-In Mom at Gay Weddings

Spox Says Melania Trump Will Watch ‘Any Channel She Wants’ in Response to Report of Trump Fury Over TV Tuned to CNN

Jake Shears has released the lyric video for “Sad Song Backwards”, the second single off his eponymous debut solo album, set to release on August 10. Shears wrote: “I got a wild hair a couple weeks ago and made this Lyric Video in my parents kitchen, with a stack of paper and some Sharpies.”

“Sad Song Backwards” is the follow-up to the album’s lead single, “Creep City“.