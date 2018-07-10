‘Sausage Fest’ Planned for Mike Pence This Week

A Kansas City radio station is planning a “sausage fest” for Mike Pence when he comes to visit the city this week to push Trump’s tax bill and fundraise for Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS).

Tweets 96.5 The Buzz: “Mike Pence is coming to Kansas City this Wednesday. Pence is no fan of the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re no fan of his. So we’re throwing The Mike Pence Sausage Fest across the street at Barney Allis Plaza starting at 11a. Stop by and get a free hot dog while we have them!”

Mike Pence is coming to Kansas City this Wednesday. Pence is no fan of the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re no fan of his. So we’re throwing The Mike Pence Sausage Fest across the street at Barney Allis Plaza starting at 11a. Stop by and get a free hot dog while we have them! pic.twitter.com/nqWz1ZFnSQ — 96.5 The Buzz (@965TheBuzz) July 9, 2018

Pence, as his record shows, is no friend to the LGBTQ community.

In 2000 during his first successful run for Congress, Pence said that he was in favor of sending money allocated to care for people with HIV/AIDS to organizations that provide conversion therapy.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.