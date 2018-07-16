Senator Chuck Schumer: The Only Explanation for Trump’s Behavior at Summit is that Putin Has ‘Damaging’ Dirt on Him – WATCH

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) denounced Trump’s performance at the Putin summit in a statement to reporters on Monday afternoon following the president’s weak and horrific press conference in which he threw the U.S. intelligence organizations under the bus and sided with Putin on election meddling.

“What, if anything, will Congress do in response to this awful trip? Where are our Republican colleagues … who know in their heart that the president is giving away the store to Vladimir Putin? … A single, ominous question now hangs over the White House: what could possibly cause President Trump to put the interests of Russia over those of the United States? Millions of Americans will continue to wonder if the only possible explanation for this dangerous behavior is the possibility that President Putin holds damaging information over President Trump.”