Sean Spicer Heckled at Book Signing: ‘You’re a Real Piece of Garbage!’ – WATCH

Former White House Press Secretary and liar for Trump Sean Spicer was heckled at a New York City Barnes & Noble book signing on Wednesday.

Said the heckler: “Hey Sean you’re a real piece of garbage and I hope you look around and see all these empty seats. And you realize even in New York City people will not come and pay to hear you speak. I’ve read the reviews. It’s a garbage book. It’s a garbage book and you’re a garbage person. You lied as press secretary now you’re lying in your book. I’ve read the reviews. The Wall Street Journal called you a liar!”