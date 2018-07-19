Trump on Putin: ‘I Look Forward to Our Second Meeting…’

Donald Trump said on Thursday that he’s looking forward to a “second meeting” with Vladimir Putin in a series of tweets attacking the free press.

Tweeted Trump: “The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…………proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!”

The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof. Many of the stories written about me, and the good people surrounding me, are total fiction. Problem is, when you complain you just give them more publicity. But I’ll complain anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018