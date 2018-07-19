Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Anderson Cooper Imitates Trump’s ‘No’ Face After Calling Out White House for Lying About What Everyone Saw: WATCH

Trump on Putin: ‘I Look Forward to Our Second Meeting…’

by Andy Towle
July 19, 2018 | 11:58am

Donald Trump said on Thursday that he’s looking forward to a “second meeting” with Vladimir Putin in a series of tweets attacking the free press.

Tweeted Trump: “The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…………proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!”

You Might Also Like