We can finally see what was happening in the room (above) at the time Michael Cohen made the secret recording of his conversation with Donald Trump, thanks to Stephen Colbert, and, there are not so many surprises.

Colbert also broke down the tape himself in Stormy Watch: The Karen McDougal Edition.

Colbert points out that McDougal got $20,000 more than Stormy Daniels did with her payoff: “Karen must have spanked him with two magazines.”

Watch: