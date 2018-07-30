Congressman Predicts Indictments for Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner: WATCH

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) stunned CNN’s Wolf Blitzer today, predicting indictments are in the works for Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, and also predicting that those indictments will send the president “off his rocker.”

Explained Cohen: “There was activities with the Trump campaign and Russia and releasing those hacks and guiding them to the states and the localities where they came from. Some of that was Jared Kushner‘s responsibilities. Some of it was Donald Jr. I think you’re probably going to see indictments of both of those people….I think that’s entirely possible and I think the president is going to go totally off his rocker – not that he’s on it now – and then issue pardons. They were probably the people that were in connection with the Russians and in conspiracy to affect the elections.”

Asked if he had specific evidence, Cohen replied: “If it walks like a duck, if it swims like a duck and if it quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. You can see where it’s going.”

Watch: