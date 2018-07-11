Steve Grand Looks Back at Childhood Video Clips in Nostalgic ‘Don’t Let the Light In’ – WATCH

Jim Jordan Says Claims by 8 Former Wrestlers That He Ignored Sexual Abuse are ‘Ridiculous’ – WATCH

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand takes a look back at his childhood (above) in the nostalgic ballad “Don’t Let the Light In” from his second studio album Not The End of Me.

Said Grand to Digital Journal: “Every song on this record really reflects where I was at a certain point in time. I went through many different things while creating this album. I went through some personal things, such as I started drinking too much, and now, I am 2.5 years sober. I also lost members in my family. The album deals with things that a lot of us go through. There is a sense of resilience in this record, and it is about overcoming obstacles, especially when they are internally created.”

Grand began a summer-long residency at The Art House in Provincetown on July 5. You can pick up his album on iTunes, Google Play, Bandcamp, and his store.

He also appears on the cover of PTOWN HACKS, the Towleroad-produced Provincetown gay travel guide now in its 5th year. You can download a copy for free HERE or pick one up at businesses around town if you’re in Ptown.