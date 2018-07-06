Niall Horan, Holland, Ecuador, Christine and the Queens, SCOTUS Watch, Jodie Foster, Steven Universe: HOT LINKS

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Christine and the Queens “Doesn’t Matter”.

TORONTO. More human remains found behind home that serial killer Bruce McArthur used for his landscaping business. ‘DS Hank Idsinga told reporters on Thursday that the remains had been found with the help of K-9 units and had been sent to forensic authorities. “We haven’t identified what the remains are or who they belonged to,” Idsinga said. McArthur, 66, is accused of killing eight men.’

TARIFFS. China accuses Trump of launching “the biggest trade war in economic history.” ‘The Trump administration’s 25% tariffs affect more than 800 Chinese products worth $34 billion such as industrial machinery, medical devices and auto parts. They kicked in just after midnight ET, which is noon in Beijing.China’s tariffs on US goods came into effect immediately afterward, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.’

IT LOOKS ALL-AMERICAN. Trump’s search for a SCOTUS nominee.

HAPPY 4TH. Conservative troll and faded actor James Woods dumped by his agent.

INDIANA. Lawmakers call on GOP Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign over sexual assault allegations: “The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Friday that credible allegations that Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative aides have eroded the public’s trust in him. Hill is African-American.”

JODIE FOSTER. Every day is gay pride day for me.

ECUADOR. Court rules for marriage equality: “Marriage equality for same-sex couples has arrived in Ecuador thanks to a ruling issued last week by two judges in a family court. Even though the country’s Civil Registry may not be prepared to offer a separate procedure for same-sex weddings, the ruling requires they begin to do so immediately.”

ALISON VAN UYTVANCK. I’m gay. “Van Uytvanck is just one of three openly gay players on the women’s tour. The others are Sweden’s Johanna Larsson and Richel van Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.”

ON THE RAG. What’s new on the gay mags.

ZAC EFRON. Got dreadlocks.

TURKEY. Filmmakers and actors denounce gay rights repression in Turkey after a screening of the film Pride is banned: “It follows news of violence in Istanbul earlier this week after the annual Pride march was banned by authorities for the fourth year in a row, but went on regardless. Turkish police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd of around 1000 marchers, detaining 11 people. Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West are among those to have lent their signatures to the letter, issued by Calamity Films.”

ANIMATED GAY MARRIAGE PROPOSAL OF THE DAY. From this week’s Steven Universe.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Niall Horan “Finally Free”.

MUSIC VIDEO II OF THE DAY. Openly gay K Pop star Holland’s new clip.

FRIDAY FLASH. Ramoneo.