‘Troy,’ ‘Battle of the Sexes’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon This Month

Michelle Wolf Compares Ivanka to Herpes: ‘Unpleasant, Incurable, and Always Shows Up When We’re About to Get F—ed’ – WATCH

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Troy, Practical Magic and more.

Troy (2004), available Netflix July 1

When it comes to this epic war film inspired by Homer’s Iliad, the story might be lacking meat, but there’s plenty of beefcake to enjoy. Starring Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and peak Brad Pitt, Troy is a perfectly thin sand and sandal film to while away a summer day taking in all that skin.

Rabbit Hole (2010), available on Amazon and Hulu July 1

Director John Cameron Mitchell may be better known for queer classics Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Shortbus, but this critical darling proves what he can do when he turns his attention to suburban grief.

Practical Magic (1998), available on HBO July 1

Rabbit Hole isn’t the only Nicole Kidman/Dianne Wiest film streaming this month. This bewitching rom-com is still a joy to watch even when it’s not Halloween.

Battle of the Sexes (2017), available on HBO July 14

Relive the battle between lesbian icon Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs with this biopic starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available July 1

The Boondock Saints

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Interview With the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Menace II Society

Pandorum

Penelope

The Princess Diaries

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

The Voices

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Available July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

King of Peking

Romina

Available July 5

Blue Valentine

Available July 6

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

Available July 7

Scream 4

Available July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Available July 13

How It Ends

Available July 15

Going for Gold

Available July 20

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Available July 22

An Education

Bolt

Available July 24

The Warning

Available July 27

The Bleeding Edge

Extinction

Welcome to the Family

Available July 28

The Company Men

Available July 29

Her

All films coming to Hulu

Available July 1

20 Weeks

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

All Is Lost

Alpha and Omega

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Analyze That

Analyze This

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Assassination

At Middleton

Avenging Force

Bad News Bears

Barbie and the Three Musketeers

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

Barfly

Beautiful Boy

Before Midnight

Beyond Borders

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Body Count

Bound

Braveheart

The Brothers Bloom

Cadillac Man

Chasing Amy

Clear and Present Danger

Closing Gambit

Clue

Cyborg

Dead Man Walking

Delta Force

Disaster Movie

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T and the Women

Election

The Eternal

Everybody’s Fine

Evolution

The Fourth War

Get Real

Go

The Honeymooners

House Arrest

Hustle & Flow

Incident at Loch Ness

The Indian in the Cupboard

Invaders From Mars

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Before I Go

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The Ladies Man

Ladybugs

Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Le Ride

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Manchurian Candidate

Masters of the Universe

Maximum Overdrive

The Mechanic

Midnight in Paris

Mimic

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

The Monster Squad

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One With a Bullet

One Direction: This Is Us

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

The Phantom

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pawn

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

The Rundown

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Street Smart

Superstar

This Is Spinal Tap

Trade

Witness

Wooly Boys

Available July 3

Borg Vs. McEnroe

Available July 9

In a World

Serena

Available July 10

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

Cover Versions

Zombie Spring Breakers

Available July 17

Sharp Edges

Available July 20

Embrace of the Serpent

Available July 21

Status Update

Available July 22

Leaning Into the Wind

Available July 27

The Glass Castle

Available July 28

Friends With Kids

Victoria & Abdul

Available July 30

Before We Vanish

The Wrecking Crew

Available July 31

Into the Blue

All films coming to Amazon

Available July 1

20,000 Days On Earth

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All is Lost

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Assassination

Avenging Force

Barfly

Blazing Saddles

Blue Chips

Body Count

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Cadillac Man

Christmas Trade

Cronicas

Dead Man Walking

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T. and the Women

Finding Bliss

Gran Torino

Highlander II: The Quickening

Incident at Loch Ness

Invaders from Mars

Jeepers Creepers

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

Letters to Juliet

Maximum Overdrive

Mixed Signals

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Ms. 45

Mulholland Drive

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

Our Nixon

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Snake Eyes

State of Grace

Street Smart

Stripes

Switchback

The Act of Killing

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Brothers Bloom

The Eternal

The Foot Fist Way

The Fourth War

The Graduate

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The Invisible War

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Twilight Saga

Trade

V for Vendetta

Waste Land

Witness

Woody Allen – A Documentary Parts 1 & 2

Wooly Boys

Yelling to the Sky

Zodiac

Available July 8

Snowden

Available July 13

A Fly in the Champagne

Between Two Harbors

Innersection: Black

Innersection: Blue

Modern Collective

Ocean Driven

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

Winter Out West

Available July 14

The Forgiven

Available July 16

Cook Off!

Wanderland

Available July 20

Max Steel

Available July 24

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Available July 27

The Glass Castle

Available July 28

Friends with Kids

All films coming to HBO

Available July 1

All About Steve

Away We Go

Barbershop

Barbershop 2

Batman

Being John Malkovich

Blow

Good Will Hunting

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Jennifer’s Body

Liar Liar

March of the Penguins

Passenger 57

Practical Magic

The Princess Bride

State of Play

The Spy Next Door

Tooth Fairy

Whip It

Available July 2

The Belko Experiment

Available July 6

Misión Estrella (a.k.a. The Highest Goal)

Available July 7

Justice League

Available July 8

Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma

Available July 13

Tesoros

Available July 14

Battle of the Sexes

Available July 16

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

Available July 19

The Boy Downstairs

Available July 20

Off the Menu

Available July 21

The Snowman

Available July 27

Reinbou (a.k.a. Rainbow)

Available July 28

Victoria & Abdul