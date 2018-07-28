Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Prominent Cardinal Accused of Sexual Abuse of Young Men Going Back Decades

Divorcing Dad Comes Out as Gay to His Son in Crowded Diner on ‘What Would You Do?’ – WATCH

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick over sexual abuse allegations stretching back decades.

The NYT reports: “Cardinal McCarrick, a prominent Roman Catholic voice in international and public policy, was removed from public ministry on June 20, after an investigation found credible accusations that he had sexually abused a teenager 47 years ago while serving as a priest in New York. Cardinal McCarrick, now 88, said in a statement at the time that he was innocent. Subsequent interviews by The New York Times revealed that some in the church hierarchy had known for decades about accusations that he had preyed on several men who wanted to become priests, sexually harassing and touching them.

Said the Vatican in a statement: “Yesterday evening the Holy Father received the letter in which Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop emeritus of Washington (U.S.A.), presented his resignation as a member of the College of Cardinals. Pope Francis accepted his resignation from the cardinalate and has ordered his suspension from the exercise of any public ministry, together with the obligation to remain in a house yet to be indicated to him, for a life of prayer and penance until the accusations made against him are examined in a regular canonical trial.”