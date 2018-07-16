Trump to Putin at Opening of Summit: ‘It’s Great to Be With You’ – WATCH

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin offered a few remarks at the beginning of the treason summit in Helsinki, Finland on Monday days after 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted for interfering with the presidential election that installed Trump.

The two leaders then entered a 90-minute private meeting.

"It's great to be with you" US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of talks in Helsinki Live coverage: https://t.co/aR2BUwILAl pic.twitter.com/GlmQws7Jss — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 16, 2018

Trump began by congratulating Putin on the World Cup:

"I'd like to congratulate you on a really great World Cup… It was one of the best ever…" President Trump opens his one-on-one meeting with Putin with compliments for the Russian leader on the #WorldCup which wrapped up there this weekend. pic.twitter.com/iF206IafOy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2018

He then said, “Frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years. I’ve not been here too long, it’s getting close to two years, but I think we’ll be having an extraordinary relationship, I hope so.”

