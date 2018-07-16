Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Randy Rainbow’s Newest ‘Pirates of Penzance’ Trump Slam is a Lyrical Tour De Force: WATCH

Trump to Putin at Opening of Summit: ‘It’s Great to Be With You’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 7:34am

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin offered a few remarks at the beginning of the treason summit in Helsinki, Finland on Monday days after 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted for interfering with the presidential election that installed Trump.

The two leaders then entered a 90-minute private meeting.

Trump began by congratulating Putin on the World Cup:

He then said, “Frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years. I’ve not been here too long, it’s getting close to two years, but I think we’ll be having an extraordinary relationship, I hope so.”

