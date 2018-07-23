Trump Threatens Amazon with Antitrust Measures Over Bad Press from Bezos-Owned ‘Washington Post’

Donald Trump threatened Amazon with antitrust charges over bad press from the Washington Post. Both are owned by Jeff Bezos.

Tweeted Trump: ‘The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their “delivery boy” for a BIG percentage of their packages……..In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought?’

The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their “delivery boy” for a BIG percentage of their packages…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018