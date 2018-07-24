Trump ‘Concerned’ That Russia Will ‘Be Pushing Very Hard for Democrats’ in the Election

Despite having no evidence, despite the fact that Vladimir Putin admitted in Helsinki that he wanted Trump to win over Hillary Clinton, and despite having done nothing to prevent them from interfering since the last election, Donald Trump is suddenly “concerned” that Russia is going to interfere in the midterms.

Tweeted Trump: “I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”