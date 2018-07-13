Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: 12 Russian Intelligence Officials Indicted In Mueller Probe for Hacking DNC, Conspiring to Interfere in 2016 Election

Trump Says He Will ‘Absolutely, Firmly’ Ask Putin About Election Meddling, Says He ‘Didn’t Criticize’ Theresa May: WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 13, 2018 | 10:05am

At a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Donald Trump said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about meddling in U.S. elections.

Said Trump: “I don’t think you’ll have any ‘gee, I did it, I did it, you got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think. But you never know what happens.

Trump also said that he didn’t criticize May in an interview with British tabloid The Sun when he talked about May’s reaction to Brexit.

Said Trump in that interview: “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me. She wanted to go a different route. I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way. And that is fine.She should negotiate the best way she knows how. But it is too bad what is going on.”

In today’s news conference Trump said he didn’t criticize her and  “had a lot of respect” for May.

There was also some CNN bashing:

Watch the full news conference (starts at 23:00):

