Trump Says He Will ‘Absolutely, Firmly’ Ask Putin About Election Meddling, Says He ‘Didn’t Criticize’ Theresa May: WATCH

At a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Donald Trump said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about meddling in U.S. elections.

Said Trump: “I don’t think you’ll have any ‘gee, I did it, I did it, you got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think. But you never know what happens.

Pres. Trump says he will "absolutely" bring up election meddling in meeting with Vladimir Putin. "I don't think you'll have any 'gee, I did it, I did it, you got me.' There won't be a Perry Mason here, I don't think. But you never know what happens." https://t.co/J203tu17bY pic.twitter.com/odWEFKPCp1 — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018

Trump also said that he didn’t criticize May in an interview with British tabloid The Sun when he talked about May’s reaction to Brexit.

Said Trump in that interview: “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me. She wanted to go a different route. I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way. And that is fine.She should negotiate the best way she knows how. But it is too bad what is going on.”

In today’s news conference Trump said he didn’t criticize her and “had a lot of respect” for May.

WATCH: President Trump claims he "didn't criticize" PM May when he told a British newspaper that she "didn't listen" to him on Brexit. More on his interview with The Sun: https://t.co/ZN0S6Gx1vr pic.twitter.com/abkIC5Vg2N — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2018

Trump appears visibly annoyed, looks to roll his eyes when asked, as he sits next to Theresa May, about his interview with the Sun newspaper in which he attacks Theresa May. (via BBC) pic.twitter.com/meLaz9xjaq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 13, 2018

There was also some CNN bashing:

After criticizing CNN, Pres. Trump declines to take a question from a CNN reporter at joint presser with Theresa May. "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN." Pres. Trump then called on a Fox News reporter: "Let's go to a real network." https://t.co/J203tu17bY pic.twitter.com/yxe1Ya2xeY — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018

Watch the full news conference (starts at 23:00):