Watch LIVE: Trump and Putin Hold Joint Press Conference

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 10:29am

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 9:50 am ET.

