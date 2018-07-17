Towleroad Gay News

Trump Thanks Rand Paul for Deranged Assertion That President is Victim of Hate: ‘You Really Get It!’

by Andy Towle
July 17, 2018 | 9:39am

Donald Trump thanked Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for siding with him on the treason summit. Paul said people are so blinded by their hatred for Trump they can’t see what’s really going on.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Thank you , you really get it! “The President has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations – what’s he supposed think?”’

Paul asserted on CNN that people are infected by “Trump derangement syndrome” and “hate Trump so much” that they can’t see the real situation, an assertion which was challenged by Wolf Blitzer.

Who’s really deranged here?

Watch:

