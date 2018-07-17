Trump Thanks Rand Paul for Deranged Assertion That President is Victim of Hate: ‘You Really Get It!’

Former GOP Governor Christie Whitman Calls on Trump to Resign: ‘You Are Not Fit to Lead This Great Nation’

Donald Trump thanked Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for siding with him on the treason summit. Paul said people are so blinded by their hatred for Trump they can’t see what’s really going on.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Thank you @ RandPaul, you really get it! “The President has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations – what’s he supposed think?”’

Thank you @RandPaul, you really get it! “The President has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations – what’s he supposed think?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

Paul asserted on CNN that people are infected by “Trump derangement syndrome” and “hate Trump so much” that they can’t see the real situation, an assertion which was challenged by Wolf Blitzer.

Who’s really deranged here?

Watch: