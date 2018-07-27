Tucker Carlson Defends Infowars and Alex Jones After Facebook and YouTube Suspensions for Hate Speech: WATCH

FOX News host Tucker Carlson defended conspiracy theorist and extreme alt-right freak Alex Jones after Facebook and YouTube suspended him and pulled videos down from his page for violating hate policies.

Facebook removed four videos from Jones’s InfoWars page for violating its community standards, TechCrunch reports: “Facebook has clarified that it hit Jones’ personal account with a 30-day ban for posting the videos, but it also served him with a warning notice for the Infowars page that he is a moderator for. The company said that’s because Jones’ personal profile had previously received a warning, but this is the first warning for the Infowars page.”

Facebook’s move comes shortly after YouTube pulled down four InfoWars videos for violating policies banning hate speech and graphic content and also suspended the channel from live-streaming for 90 days.

Yahoo reports: ‘In two of the Infowars videos deleted by YouTube, Jones railed against Muslims and asserted that they were taking over control of European countries. Another video, titled “How To Prevent Liberalism,” depicted a man shoving a young boy to the ground, while in the fourth video Jones compared the creators of a show featuring animated drag queens to Satanists. “We have long-standing policies against child endangerment and hate speech,” YouTube said in a statement. “We apply our policies consistently according to the content in the videos, regardless of the speaker or the channel.”’

Said Carlson on State TV: “So, I couldn’t help notice the big story in Washington today is that Kaitlan Collins over at CNN was prevented from covering an event at the White House yesterday. Kaitlan worked for me for years, she is a fair and decent person, and I don’t think she should have been prevented from covering anything, that’s my position on that. But CNN has been basically a martyr for free speech for the last 24 hours. At the same time they are telling us how important it is that people should be able to say what they think, they are agitating for Alex Jones to be pulled off YouTube. Now, I know we’re supposed to think that Alex Jones is way more radical than, like, Bill Maher, or Michelle Wolf, or Rosie O’Donnell, but he’s got a point of view, and CNN is trying to squelch his point of view. What do you make of that?”

Replied Carlson’s guest, conservative columnist Charles Hurt: “You’re right, the hypocrisy is just astounding, and I guarantee you that if you flipped over to CNN right now, there would not be a single story about the Twitter shadow-banning, there would not be a single story. And the only story that you would see about YouTube pulling Alex Jones videos would be probably something celebratory about, you know, a scalp of sorts, for managing to eventually get their way on that story.”