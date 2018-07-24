‘Orange Is the New Black’ is Back, Curtain Closes on ‘Nashville’ and More TV This Week

Jeff Sessions Laughs, Joins in as High School Students Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ During Speech: WATCH

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Raise a glass to another stellar season of Drunk History Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central. The hilarious half-hour challenges comedians to get tipsy and recount — to their best ability — the greatest stories in world history. This season finale features Halloween-themed tales.

The crews’ trip to Cartagena continues on Real Housewives of New York City Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo. We’re all waiting with bated breath for the ladies to board their doomed sinking ship, but, regardless, this group trip is already a nightmare.

The country music drama Nashville wraps (for real this time) Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on CMT. The show featured a gay country singer, Will Lexington, played by The O.C.‘s Chris Carmack.

You have the right to remain inside all weekend binge watching the new season of Orange Is the New Black. After last season’s explosive season finale, the ladies of Litchfield are being relocated. How will they adjust to their new home? Find out when the new eps drop Friday.

After another week of increasingly insane news developments, we needed John Oliver back in a bad way. Thank goodness his show Last Week Tonight returns Sunday with a new episode at 11 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

What are you watching this week on TV?