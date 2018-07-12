Here’s the First Episode of ‘West 40s’, a New Web Series About the Single Lives of 40-Something Gay Men: WATCH

The first episode of West 40s, a new gay web series from Mark Sam Rosenthal and Brian Sloan about five NYC friends approaching middle age from different directions, has been released.

Wrote the creators: “In their 30s, they’d meet strangers on the Hell’s Kitchen sidewalk and have sex in less time than it took to climb the four flights up to their apartments. But now past 40 they’re all wondering what they want for the long haul – and questioning whether they can still make it up those stairs!”

The show stars Dalton Blaine, Dan Domingues, Jeff Hiller, Matthew Montelongo, John-Andrew Morrison, and Rosenthal and offers a comedic take on aging, the age gap, social apps, gay birthdays, drag lingo, clubbing, dating, and more.