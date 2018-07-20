Whoopi Goldberg on Yesterday’s Blow-Up: Jeanine Pirro ‘Called Everybody at the Table a Name I Cannot Repeat on TV’ – WATCH

Whoopi Goldberg returned to yesterday’s Jeanine Pirro blow-up on today’s episode of The View, laying out the facts which Pirro has been trying to spin in her favor over on State TV.

Explained Goldberg: “She seemed to leave some key points out. She left a lot of pertinent stuff out…There’s a lot of spinning she’s doing and I can’t do anything about that but I can tell you what went on. She was upset when she got here because Ana Navarro was here instead of Joy [Behar]. After the segment, which ended up when it was supposed to, she then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.”

Whoopi went on: “When I came offstage…I was a little hot. She came off. She could have just passed me. She didn’t need to stop but she stopped and put her finger in my face and yelled ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will.’ Then I said to her some few choice words that I cannot repeat. But I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out. But she did leave her cursing at the people who book the show, she cursed at the guys who do the security for the show…None of us were chasing her because we still had another segment to do.”