Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Alyssa Edwards, Not Madonna, Beijing, Facebook Breach, Gay Penguins, Christopher Meloni: HOT LINKS

HELP CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD. Kavanaugh accuser’s GoFundMe campaign reaches $500,000.

GOVERNORS. Republican governors call for delay on Kavanaugh vote…

NOT MADONNA. Cher tells Ellen who she’d like to do a duet with.

#METOO. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg offers support: ‘During a question-and-answer period after an address to first-year law students at Georgetown University in Washington, Ginsburg was asked if there was anything she was excited or disappointed about regarding the current women’s movement. After discussing the problem of “unconscious bias” that leads to gender discrimination, she said she was “cheered on” by the #MeToo movement, a national reckoning with sexual assault and harassment that has brought down dozens of rich and powerful men.’

DEBORAH RAMIREZ. Emails reveal GOP efforts to stymie her claims against Kavanaugh: “On Wednesday, several conservative-media outlets published leaks of some of the e-mail correspondence between Ramirez’s team and Republican committee staffers, which appeared to back up Grassley’s characterization. But a fuller copy of the e-mail correspondence between Ramirez’s legal team and Republican and Democratic Senate staffers shows that a Republican aide declined to proceed with telephone calls and instead repeatedly demanded that Ramirez produce additional evidence in written form. Only then could any conversation about her testimony proceed. The exchange culminated in a breakdown of communication between the two sides, as Republican and Democratic staffers traded accusations of stonewalling.”

BEIJING. Gay kindergarten teacher sues school in potential landmark case: “The teacher was dismissed in August from a school in the coastal city of Qingdao after he posted some comment on social media about an LGBT event he had attended, he told Reuters. The teacher, who declined to be identified, said he was told by the school principal that parents may not want a gay man teaching their children.”

MOONING OF THE DAY. Christopher Meloni bares his butt.

FACEBOOK. Major security breach gave hackers access to 50 million accounts: ‘Almost 50 million accounts had their access tokens taken, and Facebook has reset those access tokens. The company also reset an additional 40 million accounts who used the “View As” feature in the last year as a precautionary measure, for a total of 90 million accounts or about 4 percent of total users given the 2.23 billion monthly active users as of June 30.

RUSSIA. Major Trump donor made overture to top Russian official: ‘A Russian-born American businessman who gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Donald Trump’s run for president in 2016 offered to brief a high-ranking Russian official during the final months of the campaign, according to a series of emails reviewed by NBC News.

‘KIDNAPPING’ OF THE DAY. Gay penguins at Odense Zoo in Denmark. ‘The zookeeper, Sandie Hedgegard Munck, said the gay penguins wanted to be parents and likely thought the chick’s mom and dad were being neglectful, according to Denmark broadcaster DR. “The parents disappeared, and the kid was simply kidnapped,” Munck said, noting she thinks the negligence was on the part of the father in the straight penguin couple.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Alyssa Edwards “Dancing Queen”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “Shallow” from A Star is Born. ‘The song is produced by Gaga and Benjamin Rice, and written by Gaga with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomandoand Mark Ronson. “I did work on Joanne with Mark Ronson and I worked on “Shallow” with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. And we made this song for Ally and Jack and it’s such a special song, you know. It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area. The singing that you’ll hear on the soundtrack, as well as what’s in the movie, is all live. I mean we sang everything live every time. There’s no lip-syncing in this film…it was a great experience,” Gaga said.

FRIDAY FLASH. Johan Akan and friend.