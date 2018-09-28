Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes Wrath on Donald Trump Jr. After Kavanaugh Hearing: WATCH

Romania: High Court’s Landmark Ruling Says Gay Couples Should Have Same Family Rights as Straight Couples

Jimmy Kimmel tore into the Brett Kavanaugh hearing in his monologue on Thursday night, denouncing Republicans but saving most of his wrath for Donald Trump Jr. after the president’s son tweeted this about Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford: “I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

Responded Kimmel: “I agree, you’re not a psychology professor. You are a dull-witted human canker sore who shoots baby hippos out of daddy’s helicopter because it’s the only way you can get an erection. Do us a favor, put the Twitter aside. Go rub a tub of Axe extreme-hold hair gel on your empty head, you chinless son of a circus peanut. Could there be a dumber thing to be than Donald Trump Jr.?”

