Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Cameo in Premiere of ‘Murphy Brown’ Reboot: WATCH

Hillary Clinton made a surprise cameo (above) in the premiere episode of the Murphy Brown reboot, which debuted on Thursday night.

Clinton plays “Hillary Clendon”, a candidate applying to be Murphy’s secretary.

“For four years I was the secretary of a very large organization,” says Clinton in the episode.

Asked if she has the requisite experience with computers, email, Clinton interrupts: “Emails. I do have some experience with emails.”

Watch:

Creator Diane English talks about keeping Clinton a secret: