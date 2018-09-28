Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Joins SNL’s Weekend Update to ‘Gins-Burn’ Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP: WATCH

Senate Judiciary Committee Votes on Kavanaugh: LIVE VIDEO

by Andy Towle
September 28, 2018 | 9:34am

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh following Thursday’s marathon hearing at which Christine Blasey Ford told the committee how Kavanaugh attempted to rape her.

Posted September 28, 2018 at 9:34am ETC by Andy Towle
in