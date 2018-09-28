Towleroad Gay News

Senator Jeff Flake Confronted by Rape Victim in Elevator Outside Kavanaugh Vote: ‘You’re Telling Me My Assault Doesn’t Matter’ — WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 28, 2018 | 10:30am

Senator Jeff Flake, the previously undecided Arizona Republican who said this morning that he would be voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, was confronted by a rape victim in the elevator outside the Senate Judiciary’s Kavanaugh hearing.

