Senator Jeff Flake Confronted by Rape Victim in Elevator Outside Kavanaugh Vote: ‘You’re Telling Me My Assault Doesn’t Matter’ — WATCH

Senator Jeff Flake, the previously undecided Arizona Republican who said this morning that he would be voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, was confronted by a rape victim in the elevator outside the Senate Judiciary’s Kavanaugh hearing.
Protesters confront Sen. Jeff Flake: "You're telling all women they don't matter that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them, you're going to ignore them." https://t.co/Tw1hPa0UC7 pic.twitter.com/wpf20WZ0Kc
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 28, 2018