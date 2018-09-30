Trump: I’m Not Limiting FBI’s Kavanaugh Investigation, ‘I Want Them to Interview Whoever They Deem Appropriate’

Donald Trump attacked NBC News on Saturday night for reporting that he was limiting the FBI on the Kavanaugh investigation, causing some to question Republican calls for limits.
Tweeted Trump: “NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018
Now that Trump has tweeted this, Senate Republicans no longer have any excuse for privately negotiating limits on FBI inquiry w/ White House.
This includes @JeffFlake and @SenatorCollins.
If Trump says he wants FBI to have free rein, what's their excuse for wanting limits? https://t.co/1UpuJVaELW
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 30, 2018