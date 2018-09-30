Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Joins SNL’s Weekend Update to ‘Gins-Burn’ Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP: WATCH

Trump: I’m Not Limiting FBI’s Kavanaugh Investigation, ‘I Want Them to Interview Whoever They Deem Appropriate’

by Andy Towle
September 30, 2018 | 8:37am

Donald Trump attacked NBC News on Saturday night for reporting that he was limiting the FBI on the Kavanaugh investigation, causing some to question Republican calls for limits.

Tweeted Trump: “NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting!”

You Might Also Like